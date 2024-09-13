Interview with Omer Aftab, Founder and CEO – Pink Ribbon Pakistan

‘No woman should die from breast cancer due to a lack of awareness or resources’

Omer Aftab, Founder and CEO of Pink Ribbon is a social entrepreneur and committed activist on a mission to improve women’s and children’s health for a better future. With an MBA in Marketing, he manages his family business but has been involved in activism from a young age. His innovative initiatives for women’s and children’s health, as well as economic and social development, stem from his passion for social justice and human rights, alongside his expertise in Communication for Development and Social Change, Integrated Marketing Communications, Strategic Public Relations, Advocacy, and Lobbying.

Omer has spearheaded numerous impactful and bold initiatives in Pakistan, including the Pink Ribbon National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, the White Ribbon Men’s Movement for Ending Violence Against Women, the Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and the National Initiative on Health and Behavioral Issues of Youth, among others. He is also in the process of establishing Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital. Notably, he is the only Pakistani professional to have received the prestigious FrontLine Golden World Award from the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

Below are the edited excerpts from a recent conversation BR Research had with him:

BR Research: Tell us about the idea behind Pink Ribbon Pakistan. Walk us through your journey in raising breast cancer awareness in the country.

Omer Aftab: Pink Ribbon Pakistan was founded in 2004, driven by a deeply personal experience. A close friend, despite having access to top-tier medical facilities, faced numerous challenges during her breast cancer treatment. My involvement started with helping her navigate treatment options, drawing from my previous work in social causes.

At the time, I wasn’t aware of the severity of breast cancer in Pakistan, where thousands of lives are lost to it every year. Tragically, my friend’s cancer recurred and spread, leading to her untimely death. This heartbreaking experience inspired me to continue the mission. Over the past 20 years, what started as a personal endeavor has evolved into a passionate commitment. Today, Pink Ribbon is more than just a project—it’s a cause that’s deeply personal to me.

While I don’t often speak about my achievements, I take great pride in helping bring breast cancer awareness to the forefront. What was once a taboo topic is now openly discussed, and breast cancer is recognized as a priority on the national health agenda.

Pink Ribbon Pakistan was established to address the critical need for breast cancer awareness in a society where the topic is often shrouded in stigma. As the most common cancer among women in Pakistan, awareness and early detection rates remain alarmingly low. Our mission is to break these barriers, equipping women with the knowledge and resources they need to take proactive measures for their health.

Our vision is for no woman to die from breast cancer due to a lack of awareness or resources. We aim to ensure that every woman in Pakistan has access to information about breast cancer, understands the importance of early detection, and feels empowered to seek medical help without fear or shame. Our goal is to build a widespread movement that educates women and engages communities, healthcare professionals, and policymakers in the fight against breast cancer.

BRR: How would you describe the operations and function of the Pink Ribbon campaign? What kind of work are you involved in to create breast cancer awareness?

OA: Pink Ribbon began as an awareness campaign focused on educating women and girls about breast cancer while also challenging the taboos and stigmas associated with it. Over the years, we’ve consistently advocated with governments to bring this critical issue to the forefront.

What started as a nationwide awareness initiative has evolved into Pakistan’s National Breast Cancer Programme, which now includes patient support programs and screenings for early diagnosis. The Pink Ribbon Hospital was a natural response to the challenges women face in accessing care in our country.

Our approach is holistic, starting with prevention and early detection and extending to treatment and therapy access.

BRR: When did the Pink Ribbon Hospital become operational, and what is its vision and mandate?

OA: The Pink Ribbon Hospital began soft operations in 2021, though the COVID-19 pandemic led to the adjustment of many plans and deadlines.

The hospital has been steadily progressing. Initially, we launched with clinical services and screenings, and we’re gradually working toward becoming fully operational. Our vision is to ensure that all women and girls have access to quality treatment and diagnostic services, with a strong emphasis on early diagnosis to reduce breast cancer mortality rates. We aim to create a safe, supportive environment where women can seek regular screenings and checkups without hesitation.

In addition to comprehensive treatment, the hospital will offer training programs, counseling, patient support initiatives in other cities, and advocacy efforts to expand access to affordable breast cancer treatment across Pakistan.

The creation of a dedicated breast cancer hospital sends a powerful message: breast cancer deserves focused, specialized care just like any other critical health issue.

BRR: Can you share some statistics about breast cancer prevalence in Pakistan compared to other countries? What trends do you see globally, and how are authorities addressing the issue?

OA: In Pakistan, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with around 90,000 new cases diagnosed each year and a mortality rate of approximately 40,000 women annually. This prevalence is alarmingly high compared to many other countries. While the average age of breast cancer diagnosis in India is 55 years, in Pakistan, it is tragically as early as 35 years.

Globally, breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in women. However, early detection and advanced treatments have significantly improved survival rates in developed countries. Worldwide, authorities are strengthening screening programs, raising public awareness, and investing in research to improve early detection and treatment outcomes. Unfortunately, despite these advancements, the overall incidence of cancer continues to rise globally.

BRR: How have preventive measures and treatments for breast cancer evolved over the years in developed countries, and where do Pakistan and other developing countries stand?

OA: Technological advancements have greatly improved early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, even at advanced stages. In developed countries, regular screenings, genetic testing, and advanced imaging technologies have become standard practice. Treatments have also progressed with the advent of targeted therapies, personalized medicine, and minimally invasive surgeries.

However, Pakistan and other developing countries face significant healthcare challenges, including large populations, limited resources, and a lack of access to advanced medical technologies. While progress has been made, with more women now seeking clinical checkups and screenings, we still face challenges with access to advanced treatments and widespread awareness.

Efforts to address these gaps include increased awareness campaigns, improved healthcare policies, and international collaborations. However, treatments remain costly, and access to advanced healthcare services is still limited for many individuals.

BRR: How do you raise funds for the campaign, and how are you financing the hospital?

OA: Initially, we partnered with like-minded organizations for our awareness campaigns. With the launch of the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Hospital, we expanded our fundraising efforts to include mass fundraising initiatives, securing donations, contributions, and in-kind support from partners, corporations, and individuals.

We engage potential donors through fundraising events and activities to encourage widespread participation. Funds are raised through individual donations, corporate partnerships, and events, while corporate sponsors help provide free healthcare to those in need. These efforts ensure sustainable financing for both our awareness initiatives and the hospital’s operational needs.

BRR: What kind of impact do you see Pink Ribbon Pakistan making in the fight against breast cancer?

OA: Pink Ribbon’s mission is to raise awareness about breast cancer and educate women and girls on the importance of self-examination and early diagnosis. I am proud of the impact our year-round campaigns have had. Many women who previously lacked information is now seeking timely medical attention.

Pink Ribbon Pakistan is making a significant impact by increasing early detection rates and providing comprehensive care through our dedicated charity hospital. Our educational campaigns, screening programs, and advocacy efforts empower women to take proactive measures for their health, resulting in earlier diagnoses and improved treatment outcomes. We aim to reduce the stigma surrounding breast cancer and decrease mortality rates in Pakistan.

The Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Hospital is a beacon of hope for thousands of women and their families, offering essential support and high-quality care for breast cancer patients.