Sep 13, 2024
Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

Ali Hussain Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: The United States has imposed sanctions on five more entities and one individual allegedly for their involvement in the proliferation of ballistic missiles and controlled missile equipment and technology, including Shaheen-3 and Ababeel.

“The Department of State is taking action against five entities and one individual that have been involved in the proliferation of ballistic missiles and controlled missile equipment and technology,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced in a statement on Thursday.

He said that specifically, the Department of State is designating the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry (RIAMB) pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

Alleged supplies to missile programme: US imposes ban on four entities

“RIAMB has worked with Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC) –which the United States assesses is involved in the development and production of Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missiles – to procure equipment for testing of large diameter rocket motors, including the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel, but also potentially for larger systems,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, he said that the United States is imposing sanctions under the missile sanctions laws, i.e., the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Control Reform Act, on three PRC-based entities, one PRC individual, and a Pakistani entity for ballistic missile proliferation activities: PRC-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Company, Universal Enterprise Limited, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited (aka Lontek); PRC individual LuoDongmei (aka Steed Luo); and Pakistani-based entity Innovative Equipment.

