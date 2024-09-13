AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

Terrorism charges withdrawn in harassment case

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday allowed withdrawal of terrorism charges in a case of harassment to a woman in Ichhra Bazaar for wearing a shirt with Arabic print.

The court passed the order on the applications of suspects and instructed his office to transfer the case to a sessions court.

The police investigation also found suspects Altamish Saqlain, Nadeem, Muhammad Ali alias Chand Butt, Malik Khurram Shehzad, and Adil Sarwar guilty while cleric Maulana Aleemuddin Shakir, Khalid Mahmood and Allama Saqib Ali had been declared innocent.

The lawyers for the suspects argued that the terrorism charges could not be applied in the case.

Ichra police registered the FIR a week after the incident wherein dozens of religiously charged people had accused a woman of blasphemy in Ichhra Bazaar as she was wearing a shirt having Arabic calligraphy print.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

