Sindh govt takes efforts for launching e-taxis

KARACHI: Sindh government has intensified its efforts to launch electric taxis. In this regard, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with representatives from the Chinese automobile manufacturer GAC and Dewan Motors in here.

During the meeting, Chu Song, General Manager of the Chinese company GAC, gave a detailed briefing on electric vehicles. Various options for introducing electric taxis in Sindh were discussed.

Memon assured full cooperation and support for the Chinese company’s investment. He stated that the government of Sindh will provide all necessary infrastructure and facilities for electric taxis, including setting up charging stations, streamlining the regulatory process, and creating a business-friendly environment for investors.

He stated that the introduction of electric taxis will not only provide safe and modern travel options for people but will also help protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, the new taxi service will create new employment opportunities.

Inam Memon said that a Pink Taxi service will be launched to provide safe and reliable travel for women passengers. The government aims to launch these electric taxis as soon as possible, allowing citizens to benefit from the latest eco-friendly travel facilities, he said.

Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Dewan Yousif Farooqui, Chu Song from the Chinese company GAC, Chen Wen, Zafar Hassan, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024