Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

Murad calls on President Zardari

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Thursday, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed matters relating to mutual concerns.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and provincial minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Maher were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the overall situation and ongoing development projects in Sindh came under discussion.

The president directed to expedite the work on the development projects in the province. Additionally, the security situation and law and order in Sindh were also reviewed during the meeting.

