AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,018 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,913 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

KE removes over 2,000kg of underground illegal connections in North Karachi and Gadap

Press Release Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, continues its operations against electricity thieves. Recently, during anti-theft drives, over 2,000 kilograms of underground illegal connections (kundas), involved in the theft of around 800,000 to 900,000 units of electricity every month, were removed from KE's infrastructure.

These underground illegal connections involved in electricity theft through Nulla were posing a major risk to human life. The kunda connections used for electricity theft were installed by evading the safety protocols of the network. These illegal connections pose significant risks to KE's infrastructure as well as the public at large.

Electricity theft and non-payment of bills are the two key factors that determine the loss profile of any area. KE remains committed to protecting its infrastructure and maintaining the network stability of load shed exemption to 70% areas by continuing its efforts to reduce losses in the remaining areas and ensuring reliable and safe electricity supply for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi KE anti power theft drives K-Electric electricity thieves illegal electricity connections Kunda Removal Campaign North Karachi Gadap

Comments

200 characters

KE removes over 2,000kg of underground illegal connections in North Karachi and Gadap

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Read more stories