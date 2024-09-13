Govt committed to addresses climate change issues: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, reaffirmed the government's commitment to address the growing challenge of climate change through collaboration with international partners.

He was speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, alongside Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change.

The minister emphasised that while Pakistan’s contribution to global carbon emissions is minimal, the country is disproportionately affected by the hazardous impacts of climate change. "Despite our limited role in emissions, Pakistan is among the nations most vulnerable to climate-related disasters," Tarar stated.

Highlighting the need for collective action, the information minister called for awareness campaigns at the grassroots level to engage the public in initiatives such as tree plantation, which is critical in combating climate change.

He also commended Romina Khurshid Alam for her efforts in building partnerships with international stakeholders to address this pressing issue.

In her remarks, Alam lauded the commitment of developed nations to pledge $100 billion in climate finance for developing countries. She described this as a major breakthrough in the global fight against climate change, stressing the importance of such financial support in helping countries like Pakistan mitigate and adapt to climate-related challenges.

Tarar underscored the need for global cooperation, noting that climate change is a shared problem that requires developed nations to support vulnerable countries in reducing the impact of carbon emissions. He emphasised that Pakistan remains dedicated to implementing strategies that focus on both climate adaptation and sustainability, ensuring a safer future for its people.

