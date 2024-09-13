‘Cybersecurity guidelines’ to empower remote employees

ISLAMABAD: A global cybersecurity Thursday issued cybersecurity guidelines which would empower remote employees in Pakistan to comfortably work while maintaining data security.

The latest report of cybersecurity company revealed that the remote work has become a new reality for many professionals. Employees, ranging from designers to accountants, often handle sensitive information, which presents a risk of compromise when operating outside an office environment.

To help navigate these challenges, Kaspersky experts have shared key cybersecurity guidelines that empower remote employees to work in comfort while maintaining data security.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of remote workers has increased dramatically. According to Buffer statistics, the vast majority of employees (98%) are in favor of at least partial remote work, it said.

The remote workers can ensure all their data remains secure by separating work-related devices from personal ones. Despite the popularity of the “Bring Your Own Device” approach, it’s wise to maintain a clear distinction between work-related and personal devices.

It’s advisable to perform work-related tasks exclusively on a dedicated work laptop and reserve activities such as watching movies, downloading games, or checking personal emails for personal devices. To further protect personal devices, using a reliable security solution helps to prevent the download of malware and access to malicious sites.

The company cautioned that engaging in work-related discussions through personal messaging apps or email accounts may introduce unnecessary risks. While relying solely on company-approved platforms ensures that sensitive information remains protected.

Kaspersky recommended to download and use only the applications provided or approved by the organization. Third-party software can introduce vulnerabilities that may compromise security. If additional tools are necessary for job performance, it is best to request them from the organization directly. For remote workers, it’s advisable to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks. When connecting with a personal device, utilizing a reliable VPN like Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection can enhance security by encrypting data and safeguarding online activities from unauthorized access.

Kaspersky reminded that passwords act as gateways to sensitive information, so maintaining their confidentiality is crucial. Storing passwords on paper, even in secure locations at home, is not a secure practice. It may be beneficial to use the association method for creating passwords that are both memorable and complex.

Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel for META at Kaspersky added that while using corporate security systems for work-related activities is advisable, enhancing the security of personal devices with robust and reliable solutions is also important.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024