ECP forms body on ICT LG polls matter

ISLAMABAD: With uncertainty surrounding the fate of the local government elections in the federal capital once again, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed a committee to take a decision on the matter, but has failed to specify any timeframe in this context, in the wake of promulgation of new LG law for Islamabad by the parliament.

The decision on committee formation was taken, on Thursday, in a meeting attended by senior officials of the ECP, Interior Ministry and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), presided over by ECP member Nisar Durrani.

The Interior Ministry officials recommended in the meeting that the ECP start the LG poll process for Islamabad in accordance with the new LG law.

After discussions, the meeting constituted a committee comprising of the secretaries of ECP, interior, law and justice, and special secretary ECP.

The committee will review the changes in Islamabad LG law and rules, and share its recommendations at an "appropriate forum," said an ECP statement issued post-event.

However, no timeframe was specified in this regard.

On 4 September, the electoral body notified to “hold in abeyance” the 9 October elections' schedule “till further orders—what implied the long-delayed Islamabad LG polls postponement yet again.

“Consequent upon the recent amendments made by the parliament in the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015, through the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Act 2024, dated 30 August 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to hold in abeyance, the election programme issued vide its notification of even number dated 20.08.2024 for conduct of local government elections in Islamabad Capital Territory, till further orders,” read a notification issued by the ECP.

As many as 375 new general wards would require to be established if the ECP launches fresh delimitation exercise for LG polls in ICT following the recent promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Act 2024, it is learnt.

The ICT has 125 union councils comprising of 750 general wards with each UC comprising of six general wards.

The new LG law increases the number of general members in each UC from six to nine. Given that each general ward has one general member, the number of general wards in each of 125 UCs would require to be increased from 750 to 1125 wards—with the creation of 375 new general wards, it is further learnt.

This 10 July, the ECP informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing of a related case that the LG elections in the federal capital would finally be held on 29 September — after a prolonged delay of over three years.

On 8 August, the poll body formally announced to hold the LG polls in ICT on 29 September, and issued the related schedule. On 20 August, the ECP revised ICT LG polls date to 9 October, saying, the decision was taken on the request of different political parties and candidates in order to facilitate their inclusion in the electoral process.

The ICT LG term expired on 14 February 2021 but the electoral body failed to hold the LG elections in ICT within the 120-day stipulated period under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act 2017.

This law provides that the ECP shall hold LG elections within 120 days of the expiry of LGs’ term of a province, cantonment or the ICT.

The current scenario involving the LG elections postponement appears to be a repetition of December 2022 when the ECP postponed the LG elections that were scheduled on 31 December 2022 on the request of the then federal government after the then parliament passed a bill to increase the number of UCs in ICT from 101 to 125, a move that allegedly aimed at postponing the LG elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024