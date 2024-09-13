AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,018 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,913 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

Cleaning arrangements at Parliament Lodges: Outsourcing approved

Naveed Butt Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library approved the outsourcing of cleaning arrangements of Parliament Lodges and directed to refer the matter to the Finance Committee of the National Assembly.

A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library was held under the chairmanship of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Thursday.

The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library discussed matters related to outsourcing of cleanliness arrangements, works in Parliament Lodges, construction of additional family suites and servant quarters, cleaning and maintenance works in Parliament Lodges and security arrangements.

It is pertinent to mention that the issues of outsourcing cleaning and maintenance works and other arrangements in the Parliament Lodges was referred by the Finance Committee of the National Assembly to the Standing Committee on House and Library.

While mentioning the outsourcing of management of Parliament Lodges, the Deputy Speaker said that a comprehensive working plan is under preparation to outsource cleaning and maintenance and other works in Parliament Lodges. In the first phase of the project, sanitation arrangements would be outsourced and the project will be implemented in two years.

In the meeting, the members expressed serious reservations over the undue delay in the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters adjacent to the Parliament Lodges, highlighting that due to the delay in the project, the cost of the project has increased manifold.

The Deputy Speaker also directed the chairman CDA to improve the cleaning and repair arrangements in Parliament Lodges.

The committee expressed its concern over the lack of parking facility in the Parliament Lodges and the problems caused due to parking of vehicles at the entry points and directed to convert the vacant space in front of Block-F into a parking area. It was also decided to install biometric system to ensure the attendance of CDA staff.

The chairman CDA informed the committee that the tenders for the projects of additional family suites and servant quarters will be opened this month, and all possible steps will be taken to complete the project soon.

Members of the National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Ijaz Hussain Jakarani, Zainab Mehmood, Kiran Haider, Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, and Shahida Begum participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA NA Standing Committee Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah outsourcing Parliament Lodges maintenance Cleaning arrangements

Comments

200 characters

Cleaning arrangements at Parliament Lodges: Outsourcing approved

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Read more stories