AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,377 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,115 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,018 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,913 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-13

Discussion held to insulate educational institutions against drug abuse

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: Regional Director Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab, Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House and held detailed discussion on drug prevention in educational institutions of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that youth are the asset of the country, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with a secure and conducive learning environment. He said that as chancellor he is taking various steps for the betterment of universities. “All possible measures will be taken to eradicate drugs from the campuses,” he said, adding: “Instructions have been issued to the vice chancellors of the universities to implement prohibition of smoking in campus premises and hostels in letter and spirit. This will help in promoting a clean and conducive learning environment for the student.”

The governor said that counselling of students who would be found involved in taking drugs would also be ensured. He also emphasized the need to organize anti-drug awareness campaigns in educational institutions across Punjab.

Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry briefed the governor about the efforts and future strategy of the Anti-Narcotics Force. He reiterated his commitment to purge the educational institutions from the menace of drugs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Drug abuse Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry

Comments

200 characters

Discussion held to insulate educational institutions against drug abuse

Policy rate cut yet again as inflation cools

$7bn EFF on Sep 25 agenda of IMF EB

Talks with IMF going well, PM tells Cabinet

Costly electricity: IPPs’ capacity charges not the sole factor: experts

Faulty returns: FBR proposes harsh enforcement steps

Power distribution: ADB willing to double loan amount

Pak missile programme: US imposes sanctions on suppliers

SCO decides to set up DEPs

Federal Consolidated Fund: Non-depositing of surplus funds will be reviewed: Aurangzeb

All matters with IMF resolved: finance minister

Read more stories