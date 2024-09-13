Discussion held to insulate educational institutions against drug abuse

LAHORE: Regional Director Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab, Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House and held detailed discussion on drug prevention in educational institutions of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that youth are the asset of the country, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to provide them with a secure and conducive learning environment. He said that as chancellor he is taking various steps for the betterment of universities. “All possible measures will be taken to eradicate drugs from the campuses,” he said, adding: “Instructions have been issued to the vice chancellors of the universities to implement prohibition of smoking in campus premises and hostels in letter and spirit. This will help in promoting a clean and conducive learning environment for the student.”

The governor said that counselling of students who would be found involved in taking drugs would also be ensured. He also emphasized the need to organize anti-drug awareness campaigns in educational institutions across Punjab.

Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry briefed the governor about the efforts and future strategy of the Anti-Narcotics Force. He reiterated his commitment to purge the educational institutions from the menace of drugs.

