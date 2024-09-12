AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-4.74%)
AIRLINK 138.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
FFBL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
KOSM 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.1%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.54%)
NBP 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.76%)
OGDC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.91%)
PAEL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.44%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
TRG 51.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.67%)
BR100 8,386 Increased By 74.4 (0.9%)
BR30 27,086 Increased By 171.6 (0.64%)
KSE100 79,018 Increased By 365.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 24,913 Increased By 95.7 (0.39%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Zara to offer its secondhand clothes service in US by October

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MADRID: Zara will offer its service for selling, repairing or donating secondhand clothes in the United States by the end of October as a way of prolonging their life cycle and reducing waste, its owner Inditex said on Wednesday.

Zara’s ‘Pre-Owned’ platform is already running in 16 European countries, after launching in Britain in November 2022.

Inditex previously said it was committed to operating the platform in all strategic markets by 2025 as part of its strategy to also help reduce raw material consumption.

H&M to sell second-hand clothes at London store

The service is available through Zara stores, its website and an app in countries including Spain, France and Germany.

Zara has not yet disclosed data on how many customers have used the service in the markets where it is available, but Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras said its online platforms receive more than 22 million visitors per day.

Other fast fashion retailers such as H&M also offer products for resale.

Secondhand H&M items are available in the U.S. via a stand-alone website through a partnership with ThredUp.

Zara will also launch live shopping shows in the U.S., as well as other key markets such as Spain, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Britain, Ireland and The Netherlands in the coming months, the Inditex CEO said after reporting first-half earnings.

Five-hour long live shopping shows in China, broadcast weekly on Douyin, TikTok’s Chinese sister site, have helped boost Zara’s sales since they launched in November, retail analytics firm EDITED said.

Zara Inditex

Comments

200 characters

Zara to offer its secondhand clothes service in US by October

Pakistan condemns air strikes by Israeli occupation forces on Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

KSE-100 gains on anticipation of reduction in key policy rate

Pakistan police go on strike in Peshawar after attacks on polio vaccination teams

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

‘Wrongly interpreted’: SBP issues clarification on art competition, new banknote series

Oil prices jump 1% on fears over hurricane impact on US output

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Read more stories