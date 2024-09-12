AGL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-5.72%)
AIRLINK 139.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.97%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.43%)
DFML 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.92%)
DGKC 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.65%)
FCCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.53%)
FFBL 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
FFL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
HUBC 150.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
HUMNL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.18%)
KOSM 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.37%)
MLCF 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.39%)
NBP 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 138.84 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.16%)
PAEL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.68%)
PRL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
SEARL 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.46%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.4%)
TOMCL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.38%)
TREET 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.59%)
TRG 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.81%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,162 Increased By 510.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,953 Increased By 136.6 (0.55%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises to over 1-week high on demand rebound in China

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 01:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices hit their highest in more than a week on Thursday as the Chinese ramped up purchases ahead of a long public holiday, and nickel advanced on supply disruption threat from Russia.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3% to $9,205 per metric ton by 0606 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.6% to 73,910 yuan ($10,381.49) a ton.

Earlier in the session, LME copper hit $9,207, the highest since Sept. 3, and SHFE copper climbed to a level not seen since Sept. 2 at 73,930 yuan.

“Local (Chinese) copper premiums have been lifting. SHFE stocks have been drawing down. These are helping,” Sandeep Daga, a director at Metal Intelligence Centre said.

The import premium for copper in China rose to $65 a ton, compared to a discount of $20 a ton in May. SHFE copper inventories dropped to 215,374 tons, the lowest since March 1.

“We have seen some buying interests from the spot market in China recently,” said analyst Matt Huang at broker BANDS Financial, adding that demand is supported by purchases made ahead of a long holiday in China in early October.

Copper prices buoyed by US rate cut expectation, softer dollar

However, further price increases might dampen the demand, Huang added.

LME nickel rose as much as 1% to $16,270 a ton, the highest since Sept. 4.

SHFE nickel climbed as much as 3.5% to 125,090 yuan. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow should consider limiting exports of nickel.

Russia is a major nickel supplier to China and Europe. LME aluminium climbed as much as 1.5% to a one-week high at $2,406 a ton.

Zinc hit its highest since Sept. 4 at $2,819, while lead advanced 1.1% to $2,010.50 and tin increased 1.3% to $31,350.

SHFE aluminium jumped as much as 1.9% to 19,715 yuan a ton, the highest since Sept. 2.

Zinc climbed as high as 3.4% to 23,505 yuan. SHFE lead rose 1.7% to 16,745 yuan and tin advanced 1.8% to 255,910 yuan.

Copper LME copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper rises to over 1-week high on demand rebound in China

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Saudi envoy, finance minister discuss economy: Govt’s approach to ‘homegrown’ agenda explained

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Oil prices up over 1% on US hurricane impact concerns

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Read more stories