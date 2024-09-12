AGL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-6.77%)
Antony Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in visit to Poland

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 10:52am

WARSAW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with senior Polish government officials on Thursday to discuss support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia and deepening US defense cooperation with Warsaw.

Washington’s top diplomat travels to NATO ally Poland following a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, where he heard Ukrainian officials’ appeals to be allowed to fire Western-supplied missiles deep into Russian territory.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Andrzej Duda and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, according to their offices.

More than 2-1/2 years since Russia’s invasion began, Ukrainian forces are being pressured on the battlefield by a better armed and bigger foe, as they try to fend off Russian gains in the east where Moscow is focusing its attacks.

In a bid to regain some of the initiative and divert Russian forces, Kyiv last month sent troops into Russia’s Kursk region, but progress has stalled.

Antony Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of support for Kyiv

The security of Poland’s eastern flank will also feature in the discussions with Blinken, said Mieszko Pawlak, head of the international policy bureau at Duda’s office.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made defense a top priority for eastern members of the NATO alliance, and Poland has sought to strengthen the borders it shares with Belarus and Russia.

Relations between Poland and Russia have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Warsaw has ramped up defense spending in response and expects record defense spending in 2025 of 186.6 billion zlotys ($47.95 billion).

Deepening energy cooperation is also expected to be a topic of discussion while Blinken is in Warsaw, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Pawlak said cooperation on civilian nuclear energy including building the first Polish nuclear power plant would be on the agenda.

