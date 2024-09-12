AGL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-6.77%)
AIRLINK 139.31 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.87%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
DCL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DFML 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.89%)
DGKC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
FFBL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
HUBC 150.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
MLCF 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
NBP 59.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.39%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.4%)
TOMCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.97%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
TRG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
BR100 8,311 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,914 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,791 Increased By 139 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 3.2 (0.01%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Travis Head lets rip to fire Australia to easy T20 win over England

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2024 10:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SOUTHAMPTON: Australia’s Travis Head struck a remarkable 19-ball half-century including 30 off one over as his side beat England by 28 runs in the first match of their T20 series in Southampton on Wednesday.

Head banged four sixes and eight fours in an explosive innings of 59 as Australia reached 86-0 in 5.5 overs.

Opener Matthew Short also struck two sixes in his knock of 41 but Australia, having reached the halfway point on 118-2, were pegged back by England’s spinners to end on 179 all out.

Having gained the momentum after taking 10 Australian wickets for 93, England were unable to carry it into their innings and were never really in the hunt.

England, featuring T20 debutants Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton and captained by Phil Salt in the absence of injured Jos Buttler, slumped to 52-4 as wickets fell at regular intervals on a chilly evening.

Sean Abbott took three wickets and Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa two apiece as England were all out for 151.

Head took a couple of overs to get his eye in but then let rip in spectacular fashion as Australia cashed in during the powerplay to leave England reeling.

Sam Curran came in for some fearsome punishment in the fifth over as Head began with successive fours before thumping a hat-trick of sixes and finishing it by carving another boundary.

Head was eventually out, top-edging Saqib Mahmood to the deep square leg boundary where Cox pouched the catch.

“I was trying to acclimatise to a wicket with pace, hitting good shots and Shorty got a cracking start,” Head said. “A bit of a luck, but I’ve worked hard to play with a freer mindset.”

Australia’s Head puts Scots to sword in powerplay record

Following Head’s dismissal, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh was bowled by Adil Rashid for two but with Short also in attack mode, Australia looked poised for a huge score.

Short departed in the 11th over though, top-edging a slog sweep off the bowling of Liam Livingstone with Curran taking a well-judged catch, and the wheels began to fall off.

Livingstone had Marcus Stoinis and Tim David trapped lbw in successive deliveries as Australia slumped to 132-5.

Josh Inglis steadied the Australia ship with 37 but England polished off the tail impressively, taking three wickets in three balls as Australia went from 172-6 to 172-9.

Off-spinner Livingstone ended with figures of three for 22 from three overs.

In reply, England lost Will Jacks (6) to Hazlewood in the second over and Cox (17) in the fifth over to a superb diving catch by David off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett.

Captain Salt made 20 before falling to another fine catch on the boundary, this time by Short.

Livingstone top-scored for England with 37 off 27 deliveries but when he was clean bowled by Hazlewood, any hope England had of chasing the total receded.

“Exciting watching Heady and Shorty, on par for above 200. Tried our best to stuff it up,” Australia captain Marsh said. “It was a 200 wicket, when Heady got going the conditions don’t matter.”

The second match in the T20 series takes place in Cardiff on Friday.

Mitchell Marsh Travis Head Marcus Stoinis Will Jacks Adil Rashid Australia vs england t20 T20 series in Southampton

Comments

200 characters

Travis Head lets rip to fire Australia to easy T20 win over England

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Saudi envoy, finance minister discuss economy: Govt’s approach to ‘homegrown’ agenda explained

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Oil prices up over 1% on US hurricane impact concerns

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Air Link partners with GNEXT to expand Apple products’ availability in Pakistan

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

Read more stories