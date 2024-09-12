Fifth mpox case confirmed in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, Wednesday, announced confirmation of fifth mpox case in Pakistan, identifying the patient as a resident of district Lower Dir of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Ministry, the patient had been isolated at home after displaying symptoms of the disease and testing positive for it.

Mpox, which causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14. The disease, first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has spread to neighbouring regions.

In response, Pakistan has increased alert levels at airports and border entry points and is implementing stringent monitoring measures to prevent further spread of the virus. “The fifth case of mpox is reported in Pakistan,” the health ministry spokesperson stated, adding the patient belonged to Lower Dir and had travel history from Gulf countries.

He said the patient was referred for testing by the Health Department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa based on symptoms he displayed during screening at the airport. He was now isolating at home, the ministry said.

Dr Mukhtar Bharath, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health, said the Federal Ministry of Health was working closely with provincial authorities to monitor new cases.

Patients who contract mpox get flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Mpox is usually mild but can kill, and children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications from the infection.

Earlier this week, health authorities had declared Pakistan’s KP province mpox-free after all four patients previously infected with the virus recovered. According to health officials, four previous mpox cases in the country have recovered and cleared the infection after receiving treatment.

In the past two years, Pakistan has reported a total of 15 mpox cases. This recent increase in cases has led health officials to reinforce monitoring efforts, particularly, at major entry points such as airports. Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Although generally less severe than smallpox, mpox can cause significant illness, especially in vulnerable populations. Public health officials urged travellers to remain vigilant and report any symptoms to health authorities immediately.

Following the detection of multiple mpox cases, Pakistan has requested vaccines from the WHO and GAVI. The National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad has begun discussions with these international bodies to secure a significant quantity of mpox vaccines. These vaccines will primarily be designated for healthcare workers and infectious disease specialists who are on the front lines of managing and treating confirmed and suspected mpox cases.

This initiative comes in response to the two recent mpox cases involving individuals who returned from the Middle East. As a precaution, Pakistani health authorities have heightened surveillance at airports and other entry points to ensure suspected cases are promptly isolated and tested.

Additionally, isolation wards and filter clinics have been established in major cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar to handle any suspected cases.

