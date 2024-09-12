Experts highlight water management, food security issues

ISLAMABAD: Experts in a policy dialogue highlighted urgent need to address water management and food security in the face of climate stressors.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) and the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), launched a three-day Policy Action Dialogue titled, “Tackling Climate Change Impacts on Cryosphere, Water, Food Security, & Disaster Risk Reduction.”

The event convened officials from relevant departments of federal and subnational governments in Pakistan, bringing diverse stakeholders together to address critical challenges posed by climate change and to develop strategies for effective policy implementation.

Dr. Pema Gyamtsho, director general of ICIMOD, emphasized in his welcome remarks the vital role ICIMOD plays in addressing the complex environmental challenges of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. "Pakistan, with 7,253 glaciers—the highest number outside the Polar Regions—is vulnerable to both floods and droughts. We must improve access to climate data for at-risk communities," he stated, highlighting that although technologies exist, scaling them effectively remains a challenge. Dr. Gyamtsho stressed that disaster risk reduction should focus beyond preparedness and prevention, urging investment in planning and implementation.

Aisha Khan, chief executive of CSCCC, underscored the ecological significance of mountains and the interconnectedness between upstream and downstream communities. She called for an “all-of-government and all-of-society” approach to climate change adaptation, emphasizing the need for a shift from merely identifying gaps to real time implementation.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change highlighted the importance of the Indus River, which supplies freshwater to the people of Pakistan but is under severe stress due to rising temperatures. She pointed to the government's efforts, including the Living Indus Project, Recharge Pakistan, and GLOF-II, which aim to address water scarcity and the growing risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). "Climate change knows no borders," she remarked, stressing the need for cross-sector coordination, investment in sustainable practices, and community-based adaptation to build resilience.

Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), emphasized the alarming impact of warming on the cryosphere, revealing that glacial melt in the Indus River basin is accelerating at a dangerous rate.

He cited a 23.3 per cent decrease in snow cover between November 2023 and April 2024 and an annual glacial melt rate of three per cent, with an additional 16 per cent mass loss over the past five years. He warned that while melting may provide temporary water surpluses, the long-term implications are dire and require urgent attention. He urged on the need for a regional approach to address the cryospheric crisis.

Dr. Arun Bakhta Shrestha, Strategic Group Lead at ICIMOD, elaborated on the future of water availability in the HKH region, noting that glaciers in the region could lose between 30-75 per cent of their ice volume by the end of the century, depending on the pace of global warming. "The Indus River Basin, with the highest Water Tower Index (WTI) in the world, is the most vulnerable," he said. "As ice melt begins earlier, it will impact spring and autumn flows, exacerbating water scarcity for communities reliant on glacial melt water for agriculture."

Dr. Shrestha stressed that innovation, implementation, and financing are essential to address the looming water crisis related to cryosphere.

Aisha Humera Chaudhry, Acting Secretary of Climate Change emphasized on the need for making the cryosphere an integral part of the climate discourse in Pakistan.

Ahmed Kamal, chairman of the Federal Flood Commission and Neelofur Hafeez, joint secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research highlighted the importance of interagency cooperation to tackle the multifaceted challenges of climate change.

The dialogue provided an in-depth overview of climate change impacts on Pakistan’s cryosphere, disaster management, and agriculture.

The initial session, chaired by Anil Pokhrel, chief executive of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority of Nepal, featured presentations on cryosphere risks and disaster management from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan.

The three-day dialogue serves as a crucial platform for generating actionable insights and driving collaboration among various stakeholders, as Pakistan confronts the escalating impacts of climate change on its water resources, food security, and disaster resilience.

