AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.81%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
HUBC 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.05%)
OGDC 137.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.14%)
PAEL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.51%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 51.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.99%)
UNITY 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.85%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.6%)
BR100 8,311 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 26,914 Decreased By -1 (-0%)
KSE100 78,652 Decreased By -634.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 24,817 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.02%)
Sep 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-09-12

Alhamra celebrates classical music with 2-day ‘Yaad-e-Salamat’ event

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2024 03:48am

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra), in collaboration with the Sham Chaurasi Music Circle, hosted a two-day event titled “Yaad-e-Salamat” to honour the legendary Ustad Salamat Ali Khan. The event offered a unique opportunity to witness mesmerizing performances by renowned classical artists, including Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Nadir Ali Khan, Faizan Ali Khan, Chand and Suraj Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan, Ustad Rafiq Ali Khan, and others.

A substantial gathering of classical music enthusiasts convened to witness the extraordinary and captivating renditions of Raags, including Raag Basant, Bhupali, Asavari, Darbari, Kafi, Thumri, and others. These performances were delivered with profound historical insight and heartfelt expertise, enlightening the audience. The event served as a tribute to celebrate the legacy of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and to foster a deeper appreciation for classical music among the younger generation, nurturing the world of classical music and cultivating the youth’s interest in this timeless art form.

Dr. Saqlain and Umm-e-Laila, with their gracious hosting, highlighted Alhamra’s unwavering commitment to promoting classical music. The Lahore Arts Council supports classical music through various initiatives, including regular classical music classes at the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Yaad e Salamat Sham Chaurasi Music Circle

Comments

200 characters

Alhamra celebrates classical music with 2-day ‘Yaad-e-Salamat’ event

Probe against IPPs expanded after resistance by some

Discos’ sell-off to pave way for a competitive market: CCP

All set for SCO ministers’ moot

Tax exemption only allowed under ITO 2001, if ...

Gas use for industrial processes also first priority: ECC

Export of unutilised sugar quota: Cabinet ties extension to grower payment

Acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: PTA gets application

Finance Division notifies 10-year limit for family pension

Q4FY24 adjustment: Tariffs of Discos, KE raised by Rs1.74/unit

SCCI files plea against contracts with IPPs

Read more stories