Alhamra celebrates classical music with 2-day ‘Yaad-e-Salamat’ event

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra), in collaboration with the Sham Chaurasi Music Circle, hosted a two-day event titled “Yaad-e-Salamat” to honour the legendary Ustad Salamat Ali Khan. The event offered a unique opportunity to witness mesmerizing performances by renowned classical artists, including Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Nadir Ali Khan, Faizan Ali Khan, Chand and Suraj Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan, Ustad Rafiq Ali Khan, and others.

A substantial gathering of classical music enthusiasts convened to witness the extraordinary and captivating renditions of Raags, including Raag Basant, Bhupali, Asavari, Darbari, Kafi, Thumri, and others. These performances were delivered with profound historical insight and heartfelt expertise, enlightening the audience. The event served as a tribute to celebrate the legacy of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and to foster a deeper appreciation for classical music among the younger generation, nurturing the world of classical music and cultivating the youth’s interest in this timeless art form.

Dr. Saqlain and Umm-e-Laila, with their gracious hosting, highlighted Alhamra’s unwavering commitment to promoting classical music. The Lahore Arts Council supports classical music through various initiatives, including regular classical music classes at the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

