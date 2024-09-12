CM reviews law & order matters in Punjab

LAHORE: “Protection of life and property of the people of Punjab is my foremost responsibility,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The CM said while chairing a review meeting on matters related to law & order in the province said, “They will do whatever is needed to protect public life and property.”

She directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against criminals and anti-social elements.

“Police should be able to take proactive action without waiting for a crime to be committed,” she said, adding: “Attackers of police check posts should be given such a stern response that they do not dare to attack again. Police patrol should be arranged between police check posts.”

She also directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi by visiting the scholars themselves.

The CM also approved a proposal to increase number of provincial border posts and directed the police authorities to immediately conduct special training of the police personnel posted at border posts. She also directed the relevant authorities to provide bullet proof vehicles and bullet proof jackets to police personnel. She highlighted, “Strengthen and improve border security check posts besides restructuring and modernizing the Border Military Police.”

The CM also approved a grant of Rs one billion for the police force in the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Brigadier Babar Alauddin (retd), chief secretary, Home secretary, IG Police, Additional IG and other police officers were also present.

