World

Trump claims ABC-hosted US presidential debate was ‘rigged’ against him

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 05:21pm
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the press in the spin room following a presidential debate with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the press in the spin room following a presidential debate with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed – without providing evidence – that the debate between him and rival Kamala Harris was “rigged.”

“It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he said on right-wing news channel Fox News.

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

He also panned pop megastar Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris shortly after the debate, saying: “I was not a Taylor Swift fan… she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Donald Trump Kamala Harris 2024 US Presidential election US presidential debate

