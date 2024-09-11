Russian freight train derails in Ukraine border region

MOSCOW: A freight train has derailed in a Russian region bordering Ukraine following “the intervention of non-authorised people”, the rail operator said on Wednesday.

The derailment, which occurred late on Tuesday in the region of Belgorod, did not result in any injuries or fatalities, the local office of Russia’s national rail operator said.

“Eleven empty carriages and a locomotive of a freight train derailed” at 2017 GMT on the track between the village of Volokonovka and the town of Novyi Oskol, it said in a statement.

The accident took place “following the intervention of non-authorised people”, it said, without providing any other details.

Rail traffic has been suspended on the impacted section of the track to allow for repair work and an investigation into the incident has been opened, it added.

After Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, its rail network, key to its military logistics, has suffered numerous sabotage attempts, with the authorities blaming Ukrainian agents or Ukrainian sympathisers.

Numerous people have received prison sentences for damaging rail infrastructure.