AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.58%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
DFML 51.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.25%)
DGKC 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.13%)
FCCL 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
FFBL 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.26%)
HUBC 149.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.21%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.23%)
NBP 60.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.54%)
OGDC 137.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.99%)
PAEL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.44%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
SEARL 57.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TPLP 8.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.59%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.62%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 8,325 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.48%)
BR30 27,082 Increased By 167.3 (0.62%)
KSE100 78,671 Decreased By -615.4 (-0.78%)
KSE30 24,809 Decreased By -263.9 (-1.05%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian freight train derails in Ukraine border region

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 01:02pm

MOSCOW: A freight train has derailed in a Russian region bordering Ukraine following “the intervention of non-authorised people”, the rail operator said on Wednesday.

The derailment, which occurred late on Tuesday in the region of Belgorod, did not result in any injuries or fatalities, the local office of Russia’s national rail operator said.

“Eleven empty carriages and a locomotive of a freight train derailed” at 2017 GMT on the track between the village of Volokonovka and the town of Novyi Oskol, it said in a statement.

The accident took place “following the intervention of non-authorised people”, it said, without providing any other details.

Rail traffic has been suspended on the impacted section of the track to allow for repair work and an investigation into the incident has been opened, it added.

Ukraine says it could cut ties with Iran over missile deliveries to Russia

After Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, its rail network, key to its military logistics, has suffered numerous sabotage attempts, with the authorities blaming Ukrainian agents or Ukrainian sympathisers.

Numerous people have received prison sentences for damaging rail infrastructure.

Russia Ukraine Russian warships Russian missile Russia-Ukraine war Belgorod

Comments

200 characters

Russian freight train derails in Ukraine border region

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Punjab, Islamabad

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in combative debate

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs264,000 per tola

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

Legislation related to privatisation of loss-making SOEs: Minister says govt will need support of Parliament

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Read more stories