AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
DGKC 82.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
FCCL 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FFBL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 150.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.18%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.71%)
OGDC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
PAEL 27.23 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (5.95%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 112.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.39%)
PRL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 11.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.64 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.19%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 52.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,378 Increased By 13.1 (0.16%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,311 Increased By 24.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 25,030 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.17%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 12:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: Visa plans to increase the number of businesses accepting digital payments in Pakistan tenfold over the next three years, the payments giant’s general manager for Pakistan, North Africa and Levant told Reuters.

The comments from Leila Serhan came as Visa announced a strategic partnership with 1Link, Pakistan’s largest payment service provider, aimed at streamlining remittances into the South Asia country and also encouraging digital transactions.

Pakistan, with a population of over 240 million, is home to one of the world’s largest unbanked populations. Only 60% of its 137 million adult population, or 83 million adults, have a bank account, based on central bank estimates.

Visa is investing in building digital payment infrastructure in the country, aiming to make digital payments less costly and more manageable.

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Currently, Pakistan has 120,541 point of sales (POS) machines, according to central bank data.

Visa intends to significantly increase this number. “Some businesses have more than one POS machine. We’re aiming at ten-folding businesses’ acceptance (of digital transactions),” said Serhan.

The strategy involves technology that transforms phones into payment instruments and accepting various forms of payment, including QR and card tap. Visa aims to expand beyond large cities and mainstream businesses to include smaller merchants.

The 1Link deal aims to improve the process for sending and receiving remittances, including bolstering payments security, boosting such transactions via legal channels.

As one of the top remittance recipients globally, Pakistan relies heavily on funds from overseas Pakistanis, which constitute a vital source of foreign exchange and significantly contribute to the country’s GDP.

“We’re really looking forward to finishing this technical integration in the coming months, and I think it’s going to be a game changer for a lot of the consumers in Pakistan,” said Serhan.

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

The partnership with 1Link will also enable 1Link’s PayPak cards to be accepted on Visa’s Cybersource Platform for online transactions, despite PayPak being a competitor in digital payments.

Pakistan signed a $7 billion bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund in July, which includes reforms such as raising revenue and documenting the economy.

“Digital payments are going to be at the heart of what the government wants to do from a digitization perspective, and we will continue to partner with them,” Serhan said.

Pakistan gdp VISA Digital payments North Africa visa policy 1Link, Pakistan Visa Cybersource Platform PayPak

Comments

200 characters

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Read more stories