AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.23%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.43%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.51%)
DGKC 82.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FFBL 45.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 150.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.18%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
KOSM 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.64%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (6.03%)
PIBTL 5.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.39%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 11.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.64 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.19%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TOMCL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.13%)
TPLP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 52.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.92%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 8,378 Increased By 13.1 (0.16%)
BR30 27,006 Increased By 90.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,311 Increased By 24.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 25,030 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.17%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford held talks with Indian state to restart production for exports, minister says

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 11:25am

BENGALURU: Ford Motor has held talks with India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu to explore producing vehicles for exports, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

The US automaker had stopped making cars in India three years ago after struggling to boost sales in a market dominated by Asian rivals.

“Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors. Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world,” M.K. Stalin said in a post on X. Ford continues to explore suitable alternatives for its plant in Chennai, the automaker said in a statement.

Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu. Ford, with two plants in India, had a less than 2% share of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production, having struggled for more than two decades to turn a profit.

Ford’s US vehicle sales slip 0.5% in November

The company said in 2022 it was exploring the possibility of using a plant in India as an export base for EV manufacturing.

The decision to stop production came after Ford and India’s Mahindra & Mahindra failed to finalise a joint venture partnership that would have allowed Ford to continue making cars at a lower cost.

India Ford Motor Tamil Nadu

Comments

200 characters

Ford held talks with Indian state to restart production for exports, minister says

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

US election debate: Harris, Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Visa aims for 10-fold rise in Pakistani use of digital payments

Fauji Fertilizer Company intends to acquire Agritech Limited

Higher sales tax threatens government’s EV promotion efforts: EDB official

Oil prices recover, driven by supply disruption fear from hurricane

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Read more stories