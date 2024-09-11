AGL 38.84 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (10%)
AIRLINK 138.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
DGKC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
KOSM 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.21%)
MLCF 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.57%)
NBP 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
OGDC 135.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
PRL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
SEARL 58.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.16%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,387 Increased By 22.2 (0.27%)
BR30 27,034 Increased By 119 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,380 Increased By 93.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,089 Increased By 15.4 (0.06%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances robust again

BR Research Published 11 Sep, 2024 09:11am

In August 2024, the country recorded a significant increase in remittances, reaching $2.94 billion, the year-on-year growth stood at 40.5 percent. This surge is largely attributed to overseas Pakistani workers sending money back home, particularly from major markets like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. With remittances being a crucial pillar for Pakistan’s economy, this influx has played a critical role in supporting the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The rise in remittances was also much needed, particularly amid normalizing repatriation outflows.

The cumulative inflows for the first two months of the fiscal year (2MFY25) witnessed a growth of 44 percent year-on-year with significant growth seen flows from the UAE, KSA and the GCC world. This heightened monthly trend has continued over the last three consecutive months as employment opportunities in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have improved, with an increasing number of Pakistanis finding work in these regions.

Moreover, the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have also introduced policies to encourage the use of formal channels for sending remittances. Incentives for banks and exchange companies to attract more inflows, especially from blue collar workers, have been part of this push.

To ensure that the remittance inflows remain robust, it is essential for Pakistan to continue strengthening formal remittance channels and maintaining a competitive exchange rate. In the longer term, maintaining stable economic policies and enhancing incentives for formal remittance channels will be key to securing a sustainable inflow of remittances.

Pakistan Economy Remittances State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange reserves remittances in Pakistan home remittances worker remittances

Comments

200 characters

Remittances robust again

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories