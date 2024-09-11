Shandong CCI China’s delegation visits LCCI

LAHORE: A high-level delegation from the Shandong Chamber of Commerce & Industry, China visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt presented the address of welcome to the delegation that was led by Li Chong. Shahbaz Siddique, Convener of the Standing Committee on “Pak-China Business Relations was also present.

LCCI Vice President praised the consistent interest of Chinese trade missions in engaging with LCCI, recognizing it as a pivotal hub for enhancing bilateral trade relations. He specifically acknowledged the vital role of Li Chong and his delegation in exploring business opportunities that could further strengthen the economic ties between the two nations.

Adnan Khalid Butt underscored the importance of mutual cooperation in various sectors, including minerals, steel structures, gold mines, salt mines, construction and medical equipment. He emphasized that Pakistani business community is eager to collaborate with Chinese enterprises in these fields, with the aim of fostering long-term partnerships that could lead to significant economic growth.

He also highlighted LCCI’s ongoing efforts to facilitate such interactions, noting that the chamber provides a robust platform for policy consulting, technology exchange, market networking, investment consulting, and brand recognition. He expressed his belief that these engagements would not only enhance the visibility of Pakistani industries but also create new opportunities for innovation and investment.

The Chinese delegation, led by Li Chong, expressed their appreciation for the warm reception and shared their enthusiasm for further strengthening Pak-China relations.

Chong highlighted the longstanding brotherly ties between the two countries, emphasizing that the deep-rooted friendship provides a strong foundation for expanding economic cooperation. He pointed out the immense potential for increasing trade and investment, particularly in the sectors of minerals, gold, medical equipment, and steel.

Chong also shared insights into China’s recent advancements in these industries and expressed confidence that collaboration with Pakistani businesses could yield mutually beneficial results. He noted that the Chinese delegation is not only interested in investing in Pakistan but also keen to invite Pakistani investors to explore opportunities in China. The delegation emphasized the need for joint venture projects that would create a win-win situation for both countries, ultimately leading to sustainable economic development.

LCCI and Chinese delegation reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and exploring new avenues for collaboration. LCCI Vice President reiterated LCCI’s readiness to support Chinese companies in navigating the Pakistani market and encouraged continued dialogue between the business communities of both nations. The visit by the Shandong delegation marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Pak-China economic relations, with both sides expressing optimism for a prosperous future built on mutual respect and cooperation.

