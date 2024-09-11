‘Joint Check-Post Wagah’: Expansion project to be completed by Dec 2025: NESPAK

LAHORE: The Punjab government is busy giving a new look to the joint check post at Wagah border along the international border with India, it was learnt here on Tuesday. Currently, work is in progress on the project under the supervision of NESPAK and expected to be completed by December 2025.

The prestigious “Expansion of Joint Check Post Wagah” project is aimed at enhancing security, facilities, and tourism infrastructure at the Wagah border crossing. The project’s estimated cost is PKR 3,000 million, funded by the Punjab government, and the Works Department of Pakistan Rangers Punjab is acting as the Client.

Quite recently, Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director of NESPAK, along with Rana Dawood, Executive Vice President of NESPAK, visited the expansion site of Wagah check post. They were warmly welcomed by Zulfiqar Ali Tariq, Project Manager, along with the NESPAK supervision team, representatives of Pakistan Rangers Punjab, and the contractor, Shahid Builders.

During the visit, Khan thoroughly inspected the site, assessing all potential risks related to Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE). He inquired about the detailed working methodology and project progress. Khan emphasized the importance of identifying all critical activities and calculating zero float to ensure timely completion of the project. He also directed a detailed radiography of the Pakistan flag to identify all potential risks associated with the relocation of the 410-feet high Pakistan pole at Wagah.

Construction work officially commenced on June 10, 2024. The project’s duration is 18 months, with a phased completion approach to ensure minimal disruption to border operations. The expansion will increase spectator capacity from 8,000 to 24,000, featuring notable additions such as a state-of-the-art historical museum showcasing the history of the Wagah border and its significance. Modern waiting lounges with amenities for travelers and tourists. A green room for VVIPs and dignitaries.

The project involved relocating and increasing the height of the world’s 5th tallest flagpole from 115 to 135 meters, making it the world’s 3rd highest flagpole. The flagpole will be designed to withstand extreme weather conditions and will be illuminated at night, making it an iconic landmark.

The building’s design drew inspiration from the crescent and star, symbolizing the historic significance and cultural heritage of the Wagah border. The design also incorporates sustainable and energy-efficient features. Principal Architect Zulfiqar Ali Tariq from the A&P Division at NESPAK House will oversee the project’s execution, ensuring timely completion and quality assurance as Project Manager.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers strategised an expansion to tackle the issue of limited space, which previously accommodated 8,000 to 9,000 spectators. As per new plan, the sitting capacity of spectators will be increased. Under the new plan, the capacity will be increased to hold between 20,000 to 22,000 people.

In order to deal with the funding and staff requirement, the Punjab government is supervising the project. Project funds are being provided by the Punjab Government and NESPAK, an international level engineering consultancy organisatin, was staffed for the design and construction supervision of the project.

The relocation of Flag Pole is also part of the project. The existing Flag Pole is off-centered and required to be relocated to be centrally aligned as per Alamgiri Gate.

