AGL 38.67 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (9.52%)
AIRLINK 139.31 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.66%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FFBL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
HUBC 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
MLCF 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
NBP 59.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.62%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.69%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 23.2 (0.28%)
BR30 27,057 Increased By 141.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,479 Increased By 191.8 (0.24%)
KSE30 25,118 Increased By 44.5 (0.18%)
World Print 2024-09-11

Germany, France, UK slap sanctions on Iran over missiles for Russia

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

BERLIN: Germany, France and Britain on Tuesday condemned what they said was Iran’s delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war and declared new sanctions targeting air transport.

“We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran,” the three European countries said in a joint statement, adding that they would also “work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier had said, on a visit to London, that Russia had received shipments of the ballistic missiles and “will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine”.

London, Paris and Berlin said that, despite their warnings of “new and significant measures against Iran” in case it sent missiles, “we now have confirmation that Iran has made these transfers”.

“This is a further escalation of Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and will see Iranian missiles reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people,” they said. “This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security.”

US UK france Russia Germany ballistic missiles EU sanctions Russia-Ukraine war

