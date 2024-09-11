AGL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (9.2%)
AIRLINK 138.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
DGKC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
FFBL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
HUBC 150.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.27%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
KOSM 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
NBP 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
OGDC 135.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TOMCL 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.4%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,379 Increased By 14.4 (0.17%)
BR30 27,034 Increased By 118.8 (0.44%)
KSE100 79,400 Increased By 112.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,088 Increased By 14.8 (0.06%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-11

‘Revenue drop is due to economic slowdown, less imports’

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan and the President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain said that revenue has decreased substantially due to the slowdown in the economy and decrease in imports.

He said the government would have to bring a mini-budget to bridge the shortfall. He said that the mini-budget will further affect the economy and increase people’s suffering.

He said that instead of introducing a mini-budget, the situation can be improved if electricity prices are reduced by 9 cents for industries and the markup is slashed by four percent. He said that the decision to increase taxes was made due to the IMF’s pressure when the country’s economic condition was relatively weak, further worsening the situation.

Also, imports have been reduced due to economic slowdown, a significant income source. The recent three-and-a-half percent reduction in interest rates has given modest relief to the business community. Still, he observed that a further decrease of four percent is necessary.

He said that by bringing electricity prices to 9 cents, Pakistan’s exports are expected to increase by six billion dollars immediately, increasing Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, improving Pakistan’s debt repayment capacity, and boosting its credit rating.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that increasing exports by US six billion dollars will improve the country’s employment situation and relieve the people.

He said that past experiences showed that instead of bringing new taxpayers into the system, the tax burden will be increased on the existing taxpayers.

A proposal to increase the withholding tax by one percent from October 1 is under consideration, which is unlikely to benefit any stakeholder. He said that due to the existing policy of increasing the burden on taxpayers, the size of the documented economy is decreasing while the size of the undocumented economy is continuously growing.

If this situation continues, the documented economy will shrink further. A large part of the economy is undocumented, and traders and landlords are unwilling to pay taxes, leaving taxpayers at the mercy of tax collectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI imports Taxes FBR taxpayers business community PBIF Mian Zahid Hussain

Comments

200 characters

‘Revenue drop is due to economic slowdown, less imports’

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories