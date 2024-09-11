IEEEP Fair: energy minister vows full support

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that his department stands fully committed to support the IEEEP Fair.

“We will work closely along with our support departments in the Ministries of Investment, Planning, and Development to ensure robust participation and engagement during the 3 days of the fair,” said Nasir Hussain Shah while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition.

He said his presence at the fair demonstrate the provincial government’s commitment to facilitating business-to-government interactions and driving growth in the energy sector.

“During the fair, relevant departments of my ministry are available to engage with international and local visitors and exhibitors to apprise initiative aims to showcase our ongoing and upcoming projects across rural and urban Sindh, inviting investment, and fostering joint ventures and partnerships that will contribute significantly to our economic development,” said the minister.

The minister said that the IEEEP’s contributions will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to meet the nation’s energy challenges and enhance industrial efficiency.

“I commend the IEEEP for their tireless efforts in organizing this significant event and extend my appreciation to Badar Expo Solutions for their dedicated support over the years,” said the minister.

Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala on the occasion said that the IEEEP Fair has grown beyond its original scope of addressing the country’s energy needs, and today it stands as a crucial platform for showcasing innovations and fostering economic growth.

“The IEEEP Fair has evolved to encompass a broad spectrum of Electrical, Electronics, and Allied Disciplines. It now serves as a vibrant platform for companies to explore partnerships, drive innovation, and facilitate economic collaboration within the region.

“This evolution underscores the fair’s pivotal role in shaping the future of our industries. We welcome engagements with various public sector organizations, which will help bridge the gap between industry and government,” said Motiwala.

He added that the fair attracts procurement teams from various industries, including construction, hospitals, textiles, hospitality, and academic institutions.

“Their presence underscores the fair’s importance as a focal point for industry-wide interaction and collaboration. We are proud to support the ‘Make in Pakistan’ initiative, which promotes local products and technologies. This effort is crucial for driving import substitution and boosting our domestic industry,” said Motiwala.

Chief Executive Badar Expo Solutions Zohair Naseer said that this fair is to support local exhibitors, who aspire to enter the export market, and to assist and guide companies seeking new opportunities for their products and services on the global stage.

