AGL 37.39 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (5.89%)
AIRLINK 139.51 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.81%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 53.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.5%)
DGKC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.58%)
FCCL 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
NBP 59.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.67%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 18.6 (0.22%)
BR30 27,040 Increased By 125.2 (0.47%)
KSE100 79,368 Increased By 80.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 25,082 Increased By 8.8 (0.04%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-11

Philippine peso leads decline among weak Asian FX

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, with the Philippine peso leading losses, as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a highly anticipated US inflation report that could trigger a substantial interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The Philippine peso lost as much as 0.5%, declining for a third straight session. The South Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar declined 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was steady at 101.61 as of 0632 GMT after rising 0.4% on Monday.

The index has traded higher ever since a mixed labour report on Friday stoked uncertainty about whether the Fed would opt for a regular 25 basis-point rate cut or a larger 50 basis-point reduction at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, with investors turning to Wednesday’s US inflation data for more cues.

“If that’s the case (higher-than-expected inflation), I would think recent outperforming EM Asia FX like THB could be (more) negatively affected than most due to a high correlation with not only the USD but also the gold price,” said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

In the Philippines, July imports rose 7.2% from a year earlier, resulting in the largest trade deficit since March 2023, which could deplete the country’s foreign exchange reserves and increase demand for foreign currencies, putting downward pressure on the peso.

The Malaysian ringgit rose 0.4% and was the outlier among its peers after the country’s industrial production rose 5.3% in July and topped market expectations. The share market in Kuala Lumpur rose 0.4%.

Philippine peso

Comments

200 characters

Philippine peso leads decline among weak Asian FX

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories