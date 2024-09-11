AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (9.03%)
AIRLINK 139.01 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.45%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
DFML 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.85%)
DGKC 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
FFBL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.28%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
MLCF 34.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
NBP 59.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.61%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.75%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 8,383 Increased By 18 (0.21%)
BR30 27,055 Increased By 139.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 79,390 Increased By 103.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,085 Increased By 11.6 (0.05%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-11

Copper slides on fund selling, China demand concerns

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Tuesday on fund selling amid persistent worries about the health of the Chinese economy and metals demand after fresh data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased 0.9% to $9,017.50 a metric ton by 1510 GMT, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.

Losses were driven by selling from computer-driven funds, which gained momentum when the US market opened, a trader said.

Data on Tuesday added to a string of recent weak numbers, with China’s unwrought copper imports sliding to a 16-month low in August and total imports missing expectations, reflecting weak demand.

“The economic story in China is definitely weak, consumers are depressed and there’s this massive overhang of unsold property,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

A trader in Asia expected copper to fall to $8,450 a ton. Smith, however, said the picture was not all gloomy.

“Overall, we shouldn’t be too pessimistic about the outlook for base metals. The electronics side of things and solar PV are doing quite well in China,” he said, referring to photovoltaic (PV) technology used in solar panels. Demand was growing at an average of 16% in six electronics business sectors in China up to July, Smith added.

He expects copper to rise moderately in the coming months and end the year at about $9,500 a ton.

Another positive signal was a rise in the premium to import copper into China to $65 a ton, its strongest in more than eight months.

The most traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed 1.4% up at 73,110 yuan ($10,268.40) a ton, tracking overnight gains in London.

In other metals, LME aluminium slipped 0.5% to $2,338 a ton, nickel eased 1.1% to $15,735, tin lost 0.9% to $30,545, while lead added 0.1% to $1,955.50.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper slides on fund selling, China demand concerns

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories