Progress on uplift of agri sector reviewed

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday they are introducing Kissan Cards, Agricultural Mall Pilot Project, Green Tractor Scheme, Agriculture Graduates Internship and Tube Well Solarisation projects for the development of agriculture and socio-economic uplift of farmers in Punjab.

While chairing a review meeting of the Agriculture department, to discuss progress on CM Initiatives for the uplift of agriculture sector in the province, the CM said, “Delivery of 40,000 Kissan Cards to the farmers through 136 agriculture centres in the province has started on Tuesday. Farmers can get Kissan Cards from agricultural center in the agriculture office in each tehsil. They will be able to use these cards to buy agricultural inputs for wheat crop after 15th October. 0.5 million farmers will benefit from Kissan Cards. A farmer will be able to get a loan from Rs 30,000 per acre to Rs 150,000 through Kissan Card.”

The CM said, “Agricultural Mall Pilot Project will be started in Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sargodha. Seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural goods, counselling, loans and other facilities will be available at these malls.”

Maryam approved Fresh Agriculture Graduates Internship Programme, under which training of 1000 agriculture graduates will start across Punjab from next week. These agriculture graduates will access the farmers through geo mapping and will advise them in the field on how to get good harvest.

Under the CM Green Tractor Scheme, 10,000 tractors will be given in a year. Punjab government will give a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh on each tractor, the CM said, adding, “Farmers will be able to apply after launch of the Scheme on 20th September.”

She said, “Agricultural tube well solarisation project is in the final stages, will start soon. Punjab government will pay 50% on solarisation of electric and diesel tube wells.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Bukhari and Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting. Chief secretary, secretary Agriculture and other relevant officers were also present.

