AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2024 09:43pm

PARIS: Sony said Tuesday it would launch an upgraded version of its flagship games console with better graphics and AI capabilities on November 7, calling it PlayStation 5 Pro.

The Japanese firm’s gaming division has endured tough times this year, with PlayStation 5 missing its sales targets and PlayStation announcing 900 job cuts in February.

The gaming industry is struggling with a wider downturn as the investment that poured into the sector during Covid has largely dried up.

In a short video announcement, PlayStation’s lead architect Mark Cerny showed off the capabilities of the new console, which will retail for $700 and 800 euros, roughly 250 euros more than the current PlayStation 5.

Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees, shut London studio

He trumpeted hardware improvements that allowed games to run much faster, with better rendering of light and an AI system that provided sharper images.

“Simply put it’s the most powerful console we’ve ever built and a worthy edition to the PS5 family,” he said.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad of Niko Partners pointed out that Sony had already tried to boost sales of its previous console by releasing a pro version in 2016.

But the PlayStation 4 Pro had limited impact, Ahmad wrote on X, because it was “a premium product tailored for a niche audience”.

“What will really drive PS5 sales is a lower price on the base models (and games like GTA6),” he wrote, referring to the forthcoming “Grand Theft Auto” sequel.

‘Unleash possibilities’

Sony announced in an accompanying statement that PlayStation 5 games would be playable on the new console.

The statement also listed titles that would be available in enhanced versions, including “Assassin’s Creed: Shadows”, “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”.

“We are proud of the impact that PS5 has made on the gaming industry,” said Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Platform Business Group at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

He said the console had given game creators an opportunity to “realise their vision and reach millions of players around the world”, adding that the creators would now be able to “unleash the possibilities” of even more advanced hardware.

Alongside its longer-term troubles, PlayStation has endured a topsy-turvy few weeks.

The Japanese publisher pulled space-based shooter game “Concord” just two weeks after its release earlier this month after disastrous sales figures.

The game had reportedly taken eight years to develop.

On the same day, “Astro Bot”, a game exclusive to its console developed by a subsidiary in Japan, received a rave reception by reviewers.

The review aggregation site Metacritic posted a score of 94 out of 100 for “Astro Bot”, placing it among the best-reviewed recent releases.

Sony Playstation PlayStation 5 Pro

Comments

200 characters

Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

US, Pakistan discuss establishing commodities market to boost agri sector

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

KSE-100 gains 672 points on late-session buying

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Finance Minister reiterates resolve to restructure power sector

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

Read more stories