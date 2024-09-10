AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
AIRLINK 138.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.6%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
DCL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
DFML 52.80 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.82%)
DGKC 82.32 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.69%)
FCCL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.33%)
FFBL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.8%)
HUBC 150.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
KOSM 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.42%)
MLCF 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.06%)
NBP 59.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
TRG 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.35%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.76%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 71.1 (0.86%)
BR30 26,903 Increased By 103.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 79,287 Increased By 671.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 25,073 Increased By 216.8 (0.87%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US Fed vice chair tones down proposals for fresh banking regulations

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2024 07:41pm

WASHINGTON: A senior US Federal Reserve official proposed Tuesday a number of “broad and material” changes to new banking rules, toning down plans to tighten regulation and supervision.

The Fed first issued the proposed changes for banks with at least $100 billion in assets last year as part of a global push to raise capital requirements, which were found to be inadequate going into the 2007 global financial crisis.

Capital requirements are the financial buffers banks must hold to guard against potential losses.

Fed’s Williams says time has arrived to start rate cuts

The Fed has received numerous responses to its proposals, including criticism from some in the banking industry who saw the proposed changes as too costly for the sector.

Speaking in Washington on Tuesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said “broad and material changes to the proposals are warranted” to take some of those concerns into account, and recommended re-proposing the new rules.

Barr’s new proposals would raise the capital requirements for the largest banks, known as Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) by nine percent, down from 19 percent in the original proposals.

Other large banks would see a smaller rise in their capital requirements, equivalent to between three and four percent over the long run, while the remaining banks subject to the rules would see their capital requirements increase by 0.5 percent.

In a marked departure from last year’s proposals, Barr suggested that smaller banks with assets of between $100 and $250 billion should not be affected by the new rules, “other the requirement to recognize unrealized gains and losses of their securities in regulatory capital.”

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve

Comments

200 characters

US Fed vice chair tones down proposals for fresh banking regulations

KPK CM Gandapur back in Peshawar, PTI criticises govt for arresting party leaders

KSE-100 gains 672 points on late-session buying

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Finance Minister reiterates resolve to restructure power sector

Oil dips as weaker demand counters supply risks from storm Francine

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

PTA says VPNs will not be blocked in Pakistan, but urges registration

Read more stories