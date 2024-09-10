AGL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (10.34%)
Kenyan shilling broadly steady in balanced market

Published 10 Sep, 2024

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was broadly steady against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, with the supply of foreign exchange matched by demand from all sectors in a muted session, traders said.

As of 0849 GMT, data from London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) indicated the shilling trading at 128.30/129.30 to the dollar, slightly different from Monday’s close of 128.25/129.25.

“There’s not much activity happening. There’s just enough demand for the supply,” a trader at a commercial bank said.

Kenyan shilling stable, agriculture exports boost eyed

The shilling has been relatively stable for several months, after a strong rally in the first half of 2024 as concerns eased that the East African country would default on a $2 billion Eurobond that matured in June.

