AGL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (8.16%)
AIRLINK 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.73%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DFML 52.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.53%)
DGKC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.43%)
HUBC 150.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.9%)
MLCF 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.38%)
NBP 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.54%)
OGDC 135.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.43%)
PAEL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 112.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
SEARL 57.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.74%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.32%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.04%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 26.9 (0.32%)
BR30 26,855 Increased By 55.6 (0.21%)
KSE100 78,826 Increased By 211.4 (0.27%)
KSE30 24,942 Increased By 85.8 (0.35%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

Reuters Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 12:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli missiles set ablaze a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, killing or wounding 65 people, the enclave’s civil emergency service said on Tuesday, in what the Israeli military claimed was a strike on a Hamas command centre.

The Gaza government media office put the number of fatalities at more than 40. It said that at least 60 others were wounded in the strikes and many remained missing as rescue workers continued their searches early on Tuesday.

Residents and medics said the tent encampment near Khan Younis in the Al-Mawasi area, which Israel has designated a humanitarian safe zone for displaced Palestinians, was struck by at least four missiles. The camp is crowded with families ordered by the Israeli military to flee there from elsewhere in the territory.

The Gaza civil emergency service said at least 20 tents caught fire, and missiles caused craters as deep as nine meters (30 feet). It said the 65 victims included women and children but did not immediately provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries.

Gaza civil defence says 3 killed in Israeli strike on school

There was no immediate comment from the Gaza health ministry, which compiles casualty figures. Earlier, Shehab News Agency said 40 Palestinians were killed.

“Our teams are still moving out martyrs and wounded from the targeted area. It looks like a new Israeli massacre,” a Gaza civil emergency official said.

The official added that teams had been struggling to search for victims who might have been buried.

The Israeli military claimed it “struck significant Hamas who were operating within a command and control centre embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Younis.”

“The fighters advanced and carried out attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel,” the statement said, referring to the Israeli Defence Forces.

“This is a clear lie that aims to justify these ugly crimes. The resistance has denied several times that any of its members exist within civilian gatherings or use these places for military purposes,” said Hamas in a statement.

Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Ambulances raced between the tent camp and a nearby hospital, while Israeli jets could still be heard overhead, residents said.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been forced from their homes at least once, and some have had to flee as many as 10 times.

Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza has killed more than 40,900 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

Israel MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Israel Gaza conflict Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict khan younis Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks Israeli airstrike

Comments

200 characters

Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

Karachi faces major traffic jam in multiple areas after protesters block key roads

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

Oil prices dip as weak China demand offsets US supply disruptions from storm

KE staff attacked, held hostage amid anti-theft drive: spokesperson

‘Privatisation of PIA by end of Oct’

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories