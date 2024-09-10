Dozens of displaced Palestinians killed, wounded by Israeli missiles

CAIRO: Israeli missiles set ablaze a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, killing or wounding 65 people, the enclave’s civil emergency service said on Tuesday, in what the Israeli military claimed was a strike on a Hamas command centre.

The Gaza government media office put the number of fatalities at more than 40. It said that at least 60 others were wounded in the strikes and many remained missing as rescue workers continued their searches early on Tuesday.

Residents and medics said the tent encampment near Khan Younis in the Al-Mawasi area, which Israel has designated a humanitarian safe zone for displaced Palestinians, was struck by at least four missiles. The camp is crowded with families ordered by the Israeli military to flee there from elsewhere in the territory.

The Gaza civil emergency service said at least 20 tents caught fire, and missiles caused craters as deep as nine meters (30 feet). It said the 65 victims included women and children but did not immediately provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries.

There was no immediate comment from the Gaza health ministry, which compiles casualty figures. Earlier, Shehab News Agency said 40 Palestinians were killed.

“Our teams are still moving out martyrs and wounded from the targeted area. It looks like a new Israeli massacre,” a Gaza civil emergency official said.

The official added that teams had been struggling to search for victims who might have been buried.

The Israeli military claimed it “struck significant Hamas who were operating within a command and control centre embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Younis.”

“The fighters advanced and carried out attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel,” the statement said, referring to the Israeli Defence Forces.

“This is a clear lie that aims to justify these ugly crimes. The resistance has denied several times that any of its members exist within civilian gatherings or use these places for military purposes,” said Hamas in a statement.

Ambulances raced between the tent camp and a nearby hospital, while Israeli jets could still be heard overhead, residents said.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been forced from their homes at least once, and some have had to flee as many as 10 times.

Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza has killed more than 40,900 Palestinians, according to the enclave’s health ministry.