Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-10

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet included Pakistan on the agenda of its executive board (EB) meetings scheduled till September 18.

According to the Fund’s website, the IMF updated the schedule of the executive board meeting set to be held on September 9, 13 and 18 but to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility Arrangement (EFF) of about $7 billion on agenda is not included.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on a 37-month EFF in the amount equivalent to SDR 5,320 million (or about USD 7 billion) on July 12.

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 13

This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board and the timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners.

The government is reportedly working to secure a rollover of $12 billion in loans from key allies, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In addition, Pakistan has reportedly requested an additional $1.2 billion loan from Saudi Arabia to address a $2 billion financing gap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy IMF EFF IMF bailout IMF and Pakistan SLA IMF board meeting Economic distress IMF executive board IMF loans Loan rollovers

Comments

200 characters

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories