Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-10

Republican report slams Biden’s 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

WASHINGTON: Republicans on Sunday released a critical report on US President Joe Biden’s 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan — reigniting criticism over the chaotic end to America’s longest war.

The report repeated long-standing Republican criticisms of the withdrawal, which saw the deaths of 13 US service members in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport and the near-immediate retaking of the capital by the Taliban.

Written by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the report criticized Biden for failing to “mitigate the likely consequences of the decision” to withdraw, which had been made by the previous administration under Donald Trump. Republicans pointed to concerns shared by military leaders that the US should have kept troops in the country, continuing the war launched there in 2001 after the September 11 attacks in the United States.

Democrats slammed the report as timed to upset the upcoming US presidential election.

“If they have had three years to assess what happened, why are they delivering a report after Labor Day in a presidential election year?” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked on Saturday, ahead of the report’s release.

“Look, this administration made the decision not to allow this war to be inherited by a fifth president and to end that conflict,” he told CNN.

House Republicans charged that “Biden’s decision to withdraw all US troops was not based on the security situation, the Doha agreement, or the advice of his senior national security advisors or our allies.”

“Rather, it was premised on his longstanding and unyielding opinion that the United States should no longer be in Afghanistan.” The Doha agreement was signed on February 29, 2020, between the Taliban and the United States under Trump. It paved the path for the US withdrawal, but excluded Afghanistan’s ruling government.

Donald Trump US Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Republicans US military US president Joe Biden biden administration US troop withdrawal 2024 US Presidential election

Comments

200 characters

Republican report slams Biden’s 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories