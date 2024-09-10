2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the 2022 floods resulted in a total loss of $30 billion for Pakistan, while estimated need for recovery was $16.2 billion, pledges received so far amount to $10.9 billion, leaving a shortfall of $17.1 billion.

The minister expressed these views while chairing the 4th meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee (PSC) and the Oversight Board on Post-Flood Reconstruction Activities.

The meeting was attended by the secretary Planning, Secretary Economic Affairs, chief secretaries of all the provinces, the country directors of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB), the UN resident coordinator, the UNDP resident representative, the deputy head of mission of the EU and senior officials from the Planning Commission.

Devastating floods in 2022: Pakistan has received $2.8bn so far: minister

The minister said that the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) estimated that the total damages exceeded $14.9 billion, with economic losses reaching $15.2 billion.

He said that the assessment also projected a significant increase in food insecurity, with the number of affected people expected to rise from seven million to 14.6 million.

Additionally, over two million housing units were damaged, including 780,000 that were completely destroyed and more than 1.2 million that suffered partial damage.

In his opening remarks, Minister Iqbal described the unprecedented disaster that struck Pakistan between June and August 2022, caused by a combination of torrential rains, riverine floods, and urban flash floods.

He noted that one-third of the country was submerged, affecting 33 million people and displacing nearly eight million. He said that more than half of the districts in Sindh, Balochistan, and KP were declared disaster-stricken.

In response to the 2022 floods, the Ministry of Planning developed the Government of Pakistan’s strategic policy, known as the Resilient, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

This framework is designed to guide the country’s recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.

The 4RF outlined four key objectives: enhancing governance and institutional capacity to restore lives and livelihoods, reviving economic opportunities, ensuring social inclusion and participation, and restoring and improving basic services and physical infrastructure in a resilient and sustainable manner.

The planning minister emphasised the importance of the collaboration between Pakistan and its development partners following the catastrophic 2022 floods.

He noted that a number of initiatives were launched in response to the disaster, with significant commitments made by international partners.

The minister highlighted the need for swift and efficient implementation of projects to rebuild affected communities and restore livelihoods.

He stated, “The objective of this forum is to assess the progress of projects agreed upon by the federal and provincial governments, alongside our development partners, and to establish a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism that ensures transparency and efficiency. This will foster greater trust and confidence among our partners.”

Reflecting on the challenges, Minister Iqbal highlighted a paradox in the approach taken by development partners regarding resilience and adaptation. “Initially, we were encouraged to focus on long-term adaptation and resilience. However, as the Geneva Conference drew near, partners recommended shifting to short-term projects due to the high costs of adaptation. Despite this, the 4RF document fully incorporates adaptation and resilience components, ensuring we are prepared for future challenges,” he explained.

The minister also underscored the urgency of addressing climate change impacts, pointing out severe weather changes and notable losses in agricultural output, particularly in cotton crops this year.

While discussing the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP), the minister expressed concerns about the delays in flood reconstruction efforts in Balochistan. He emphasised the need for accelerated progress in this province, which is among the most underdeveloped regions.

He said that the $400 million IFRAP aims to assist approximately 35,100 homeowners with housing reconstruction grants to rebuild their homes according to resilience standards.

Additionally, it will provide livelihood grants to smallholder farmers to support livestock, promote climate-smart agriculture, and enhance other productive activities. The project also focuses on restoring essential services by rehabilitating damaged community infrastructure and facilities, including water supply, irrigation, roads, and other community amenities.

Minister Iqbal directed all relevant ministries to identify and resolve the gaps and obstacles hindering flood-resilient projects, stating that these must be addressed with zero tolerance for delays. He also instructed that incomplete PC-I documents should be returned within 15 days to avoid further delays.

