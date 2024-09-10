Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey’s Erdogan calls for summit of Muslim country leaders on Gaza war

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 02:05am

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to convene an emergency summit to discuss the war in Gaza and what he called Israel’s attacks on Jerusalem.

Erdogan, who has been a vocal critic of Israel during its war against the Hamas group in Gaza, called on Islamic countries at the weekend to form an alliance against what he described as Israel’s “expansionism”.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said Israel was targeting the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as part of its “expansionist” drive. Jerusalem and the mosque - known to Jews as Temple Mount - was Ankara’s “red line”, he added.

Erdogan, MBS discusses Gaza, Turkish presidency says

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has 57 member states and claims to be the collective voice of the Muslim world.

“It is unthinkable for the OIC, whose duty is to take care of the Jerusalem cause, to remain indifferent to these attacks. It is urgent that the organisation convenes at the leadership level without losing more time,” Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey would apply to the International Court of Justice in The Hague over Israel’s killing of a Turkish-American woman, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, at a protest in the West Bank last week.

“We will take every legal step for her blood not to remain on the ground,” Erdogan said.

“The genocide-committing Israeli leadership will absolutely be held accountable for the crimes it has committed,” he added.

Tayyip Erdogan Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Turkey’s Erdogan calls for summit of Muslim country leaders on Gaza war

Oil prices edge up as storm approaches US Gulf Coast after week of heavy losses

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 18, no word on external financing yet

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Marwat, Shaheen arrested in Islamabad

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Finance Minister Aurangzeb says private sector has to lead country

KSE-100 sheds 283 points in another range-bound session

Accountability court bars NAB from handling Toshakhana reference, assigns it to FIA

SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

BF Biosciences gets DRAP nod for brownfield expansion

Millat Tractors post profit of Rs10.6bn in FY24, up 167%

Read more stories