easypaisa showcases easypaisakarobar: Revolutionizing traditional retail value chains through digital innovation

KARACHI: easypaisa has showcased its revolutionary easypaisakarobar to address the unmet banking needs of two million retail merchants across the country and is poised to continue driving significant change.

easypaisakarobar has been developed in collaboration with Dukan, a leading e-commerce infrastructure solution, keeping in mind the pain points, challenges, and bottlenecks faced by stakeholders in the retail value chain.

An all-in-one platform for seamless digital transactions, retailer financing, and comprehensive distribution management, it addresses the sensitive issues of cash handling and working capital challenges that retailers and distributors face and is specifically designed for the retail value chain.

In this regard two events were held in Karachi and Lahore that brought together key representatives from leading fintechs, FMCG companies, and distribution houses. The senior leadership team of Telenor Bank/easypaisa was also in attendance.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO of TMB/easypaisa talk about Pakistan’s fintech landscape, highlighting how collaboration between easypaisa and like-minded players could contribute to improving digital financial services. He also emphasized that such partnerships could foster a financially inclusive society, benefiting both individuals and businesses. He also explained how the easypaisakarobar ecosystem could serve as a win-win solution for all stakeholders, including FMCGs, retailers, distributors, and SMEs.

During the event, Shahzad Khan, Head of Channels, Corporate Business & Productive Lending, TMB/easypaisa, delivered a captivating overview of Pakistan’s retail space and said that easypaisa has always been at the forefront of digital innovation in Pakistan, and unveiling easypaisakarobar is a step forward in mission to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed.

“It provides a comprehensive solution to reduce the risks and inefficiencies associated with cash handling. Users gain access to flexible financing solutions for their working capital needs. They can now place orders, track deliveries, and manage inventory from their mobile device. easypaisakarobar app empowers retailers and distributors to thrive in today’s digital economy,” he added.

easypaisakarobar garnered significant interest and appreciation from the attendees at the event, as it was evident that the platform effectively addresses critical pain points in the retail sector. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, underscoring easypaisa’s commitment to providing long-term solutions for retailers, particularly in the areas of finance, supply chain management, and order processing.

This positive reception highlights easypaisa’s role as a key partner in enhancing operational efficiency and supporting the growth of the retail industry.

