5.75m children to come under anti-polio drive in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 5.754 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the week-long polio campaign across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The anti-polio campaign was formally launched on Monday, which led by the Polio Emergency Operation Center of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase, 57 lakh 53 thousand 52 children in specific districts will receive the polio vaccine. More than 672,000 children would be vaccinated in the second phase. It said adding that 35,259 teams of trained teams of polio workers, including 24,862 mobile teams, 7,300 observers, 1,724 fixed teams, 1,245 transit teams, and 128 roaming teams, will administer the vaccine.

To ensure the success of the campaign, 7,175 area in-charges have been deployed to monitor the teams and ensure that all eligible children are vaccinated. Additionally, 50,000 security personnel have been deployed to provide a safe and secure environment for the vaccination teams and the children being immunized.

The anti-polio campaign is a critical step towards eradicating the disease from the region. By vaccinating a large number of children, the campaign aims to prevent the spread of polio and protect the young population from its debilitating effects. The success of the campaign depends on the collective efforts of the government, healthcare workers, and the community.

The launch of the anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a testament to the government's commitment to protecting the health and well-being of its citizens. By prioritizing the vaccination of children against polio, the government is taking a crucial step towards creating a healthier and more prosperous future for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report submitted by the Ministry of Health in the National Assembly, the number of polio cases reported in the country during the last three years is as follows: 1 case in 2021, 20 cases in 2022, 8 cases in 2023, and 16 cases in 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024