BR100 8,295 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,800 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,615 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,856 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-10

Lt Gen Afsar as Nadra chairman: Govt files ICA in LHC challenging single bench’s order

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 07:26am

LAHORE: The federal government has filed an intra court appeal (ICA) in the Lahore High Court challenging a single bench’s order that set aside the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The appeal, filed through the attorney general office, pleaded that the single bench ignored facts and the laws in passing the impugned decision.

The appeal said the appointment of the chairman had been made under Rule-7A of the NADRA (Appointment and Emoluments of Chairman and Members) Rules, 2020 and when discretion is exercised, there is no requirement of issuing a public advertisement or to undertake competitive recruitment process.

The government asked court to set aside the single bench’s decision and reinstate the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as chairman Nadra.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC nadra Federal Government Nadra chairman Intra Court Appeal Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar

Comments

200 characters

Lt Gen Afsar as Nadra chairman: Govt files ICA in LHC challenging single bench’s order

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories