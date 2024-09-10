Lt Gen Afsar as Nadra chairman: Govt files ICA in LHC challenging single bench’s order

LAHORE: The federal government has filed an intra court appeal (ICA) in the Lahore High Court challenging a single bench’s order that set aside the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The appeal, filed through the attorney general office, pleaded that the single bench ignored facts and the laws in passing the impugned decision.

The appeal said the appointment of the chairman had been made under Rule-7A of the NADRA (Appointment and Emoluments of Chairman and Members) Rules, 2020 and when discretion is exercised, there is no requirement of issuing a public advertisement or to undertake competitive recruitment process.

The government asked court to set aside the single bench’s decision and reinstate the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as chairman Nadra.

