Overcapacity dilemma: mismanagement or misjudgment?

We even go so far as to question the very foundations of our nation, doubting the Two-Nation Theory and casting aspersions on the creation of Pakistan as a separate country. Wise nations respect their benefactors and those who assist them in difficult times.

For example, Sri Lanka deeply respects Pakistan for its crucial help in eliminating terrorism when no other nation stepped forward.

In contrast, we as a nation are increasingly inclined to malign and disrespect the very companies and countries that helped us emerge from darkness caused by shortsighted, low-quality policies and the vested interests of our self-imposed leaders.

These Independent Power Producers (IPPs) came to our rescue when the entire country was plunged into darkness, leaving households powerless, industries and businesses shutting down, and schools, universities, and hospitals in obscurity. The country was mired in a deep financial and economic crisis, unable to pay its debts or invest in the power sector.

Our political leaders sought investment from other nations, but no one was willing to invest a penny in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Given our tarnished record of dishonoring agreements, dragging companies to court, frequently breaching contracts, demanding kickbacks and favors, delaying processes, and failing to make agreed-upon payments, it was no wonder that foreign investors were hesitant.

Our dilapidated infrastructure and poor law and order situation had caused nightmares for potential investors. Even domestic investors were forced to shift their investments to more stable countries due to these precarious circumstances.

At a crucial moment when most countries and private sectors had abandoned Pakistan as an investment destination, China, viewing Pakistan as an “iron brother” with deep affection, stepped in to help alleviate the darkness that had engulfed the nation.

China’s investments of over $ 33 billion spanned various sectors, including coal-fired power plants like Sahiwal and Port Qasim, renewable energy projects such as the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, hydropower initiatives like Karot and Kohala dams, and nuclear facilities like the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant.

Additionally, China invested in upgrading Pakistan’s transmission infrastructure, significantly boosting power generation capacity, addressing energy shortages, and improving distribution efficiency.

Qamar Bashir

