BR100 8,295 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,800 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,615 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 24,856 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-10

Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat as Tehran denies missile transfer to Russia

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2024 08:04am

KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned a senior Iranian diplomat to warn of “devastating and irreparable consequences” for bilateral relations if reports that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles were correct.

A senior Iranian official denied the reports earlier on Monday, describing them as “psychological warfare”. A European Union spokesperson described the information as “credible”.

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing unidentified sources, that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, as Moscow continues to wage war in Ukraine more than two and a half years after its 2022 invasion.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Telegram it had summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, Shahriar Amouzegar, and warned him in “harsh form” about the consequences for relations if delivery of the missiles was confirmed.

Earlier, Brigadier Fazlollah Nozari, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, was quoted by the Iranian Labour News Agency as saying: “No missile was sent to Russia and this claim is a kind of psychological warfare.” “Iran does not support any of the parties to the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” Nozari said.

Western and Ukrainian officials have dismissed such denials in the past, saying there is overwhelming evidence that Iran has supplied items such as Shahed drones to Russia. EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said in an email: “We are aware of the credible information provided by allies on the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.” He said that if confirmed, “this delivery would represent a substantive material escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine”.

EU leaders had previously made clear they would “respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant restrictive measures against Iran” to such a step, Stano added.

Russia Iran Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Iranian diplomat Iranian ballistic missiles

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat as Tehran denies missile transfer to Russia

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories