Sep 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-10

SECMC Ltd-International Electric Power (Pvt) Ltd merger approved by CCP

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of 11.9% of the paid-up ordinary share capital of M/s Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Limited by M/s International Electric Power (Private) Limited under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).

M/s International Electric Power (Private) Limited, established in March 2024 for the purpose of this transaction, is jointly owned by Liberty Power Holding, Soorty Enterprises, and Procon Engineering. The target company, SECMC, is a key player in coal mining and supply, while the seller, M/s Engro Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, serves as a major holding company for energy investments in Pakistan.

In its competition assessment, the CCP identified the relevant market as ‘Coal Mining’ within Pakistan. SECMC operates under the regulatory oversight of the Thar Coal Energy Board and the Government of Sindh, for determining the price of coal for Thar-coal based power plants. This transaction strengthens International Electric Power’s foothold in the coal mining industry, while SECMC’s market share will remain stable post-acquisition.

The coal mining sector in Pakistan, particularly in the Thar region, is crucial for the country’s energy security and economic growth, given its potential to support large-scale power generation projects. With International Electric Power’s entry into this sector, the transaction is poised to contribute to the broader development of Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, enhancing domestic coal production and reducing reliance on imported fuels. This strategic move highlights the growing importance of coal mining in shaping the country’s energy future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCP SECMC SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT merger International Electric Power Pvt Ltd

Comments

200 characters

SECMC Ltd-International Electric Power (Pvt) Ltd merger approved by CCP

FBR considering traders’ new proposal to collect advance tax

Senate’s recommendations on ‘illegitimate’ payments to IPPs: PD asked to share implementation status

New IMF programme going to be the last one if reforms put in place: Aurangzeb

IMF EB dithering over whether to sanction bailout?

Rs20bn Green Sukuk likely in Dec

CJP says not interested in extension

Jurisdiction of NAB over Toshakhana-II case has ended, says court

2022 floods: $10.9bn aid received against $30bn losses

Senate panel told: Non-renewal of LDI licences to impact telecom ecosystem

DRAP issues recall alert for five drug products

Read more stories