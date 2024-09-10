AMI project in IESCO region progressing successfully

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan’s state-of-the-art AMI project is steadfastly progressing in the IESCO region, driven by a commitment to bring power sector reforms, innovation, and exceptional customer service.

According to the details, in the initial phase, the installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters is rolling out swiftly in the two operation circles of IESCO, namely Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt.

As of the latest report, over 110,000 AMI meters have been successfully installed, and it is expected that by 2026, the replacement of all outdated electricity meters in Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt Circles, and Taxila, whereas all MDI meters and high license feeders on industrial tariff in the surrounding areas, will be replaced with AMI meters. This upgrade is anticipated to result in the provision of uninterrupted power supply and a substantial reduction in line losses.

The installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters will ensure 100 percent accurate and timely meter reading, effective control of electricity theft, precise estimation of electricity demand and supply, real-time monitoring and control of electricity consumption, enhanced revenue recovery and automated registration of meter faults to the SDO office.

IESCO has launched an awareness campaign to educate consumers about AMI meters, providing accurate information and timely responses to their questions through various forums. Furthermore, international experts are also in consultation with IESCO for the installation of AMI meters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024