Motiwala assails decline of civic infrastructure in Karachi

KARACHI: Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG), Zubair Motiwala has said that Karachi is in a state of decline, with many areas becoming unwalkable.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Karachi need to be compared separately, noting that Karachi contributes 54 percent of Pakistan’s taxes and accounts for 70 percent of its exports. Despite this, both residential and industrial infrastructure in the city is in a state of disrepair.

Motiwala expressed these views while speaking at a meeting held at the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) to introduce BMG candidates for the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) elections.

The event was also addressed by NKATI President Faisal Moez Khan, AQ Khalil, Mian Abrar Ahmed, KCCI presidential candidate Javed Belwani, Yunus Khumaisani, and others. Additionally, BMG candidates including Faisal Khilil, Rehan Hanif, Imran Moez Khan, Zia-ul-Arfeen, Abubakar Siddique Ahmed Shamsi, Barrister Yousuf Junaid Makkada, Ali Tahir Dada, Muhammad Arif Lakhani, Faisal Anis Majeed, and others were introduced.

Motiwala emphasized the need for unity to address Karachi’s commercial and industrial issues. He noted that with support from all markets, the BMG’s success in the KCCI elections would demonstrate that half of Karachi’s business community stands with them.

He criticized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its lack of seriousness in tax collection, pointing out that sales tax returns are not being filed due to irregular forms.

He argued that with inflation having reached single digits, interest rates should be reduced by 5 percent. He warned that industries are closing, and the SME sector is in severe trouble; without improvements, the situation could lead to widespread unemployment.

NKATI President Faisal Moez Khan praised Zubair Motiwala and Javed Belwani for their bold representation of Karachi’s business community and urged support for BMG in the KCCI elections. He recalled that whenever North Karachi’s industrialists faced issues, Motiwala addressed them, and after the death of his father, Captain Moez Khan, both Siraaj Kasam Teli and Motiwala had extended their support.

Presidential candidate Javed Belwani stressed that Karachi’s business community must unite to solve its problems. He urged the business community to raise their voices to ensure that both the government and those in power hear their concerns. He emphasized that if Karachi thrives, it will positively impact the entire country.

