Spike in dengue virus cases in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Following the end of monsoon season, the federal capital Islamabad has witnessed a spike in dengue virus cases as the district health authorities detected seven fresh dengue cases taking the seasonal tally to 111 cases.

Owing to an increase in dengue cases, the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad has boosted the surveillance by sending dengue control teams to the most-affected areas and urged the people to play their role in the eradication of dengue mosquitoes by adopting precautionary measures.

DHO Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia said that the district health authorities as per the directions of the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations in collaboration with city district government, commissioner office, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office and the Capital Development Authority is making all possible efforts to check the spread of dengue but citizens’ cooperation is a must for successful anti-dengue drive.

“In the majority of cases, people need to play a role because breeding grounds of dengue larvae are mostly established in houses, under-construction buildings, shops and other places where teams of the District Health Office may not reach. We request masses to ensure that there would be no stagnant water in any place within the house,” he added.

According to DHO Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), out of seven fresh dengue cases detected in the past 24 hours, four were reported from rural areas of the capital while three in urban areas taking the tally to 111 cases, of which, 79 in rural areas and 32 cases in urban areas.

He said that the district health workers so far have carried out a total of 1,565 Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) operations across the city, of which, 1,056 in rural areas and 509 in urban areas, including 48 IRS in rural areas in the past 24 hours and 77 in urban areas. Besides this, 465 fogging operations have also been conducted in the city, of which, 11 in rural areas and 454 in urban areas.

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary preventive measures while also directing the management of medical facilities in Islamabad to dedicate special counters for dengue-related cases.

The district administration is already putting efforts to control the larvae through various coping mechanisms. The dengue virus is spread through a specific mosquito in the summer season. They are able to form larvae in places with water. Thus, the authorities always recommend keeping oneself away from water facilities.

The health authorities have urged the people to take the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus: (i) Wear long sleeves; (ii) use repellents and avoid going outside after sunset; (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles; (iv) avoid self-medication but seek doctor’s advice; and (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

Dr Zia said that the district health administration has deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control. He said that he himself was visiting the field along with the teams and engaging with community for creating awareness on dengue and monitors the surveillance. “We make sure that all houses are covered following the standard instructions that help us to stop spread of dengue.”

The DHO has advised the masses to take the following precautions to prevent the collection of stagnant water: (i) Remove or empty containers that can collect rainwater; (ii) Ensure proper water flow and prevent water from pooling; (iii) Cover water storage containers; (iv) Repair any leaks that may create standing water; and (v) Dispose of items that are not in use and may accumulate water.

Dengue results in deficiency of platelets in the person getting it. It also turns into life threatening disease in case there isn’t any proper treatment. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shares that one may see the following symptoms of dengue: (i) Belly pain, tenderness; (ii) Vomiting (at least three times in 24 hours); (iii) Bleeding from the nose or gums; (iv) Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool; (v) Feeling tired, restless, or irritable and (vi) It also suggests to see a doctor immediately to ensure proper treatment for the disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024