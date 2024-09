Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was placed face down on the road and handcuffed after being detained for a driving violation on Sunday ahead of his NFL team’s season-opener and the Miami-Dade Police Department have opened an Internal Affairs investigation.

Hill, who led Miami in receiving yards last season, was detained by police near the Dolphins’ home stadium but released from custody in time to play in his team’s home game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.